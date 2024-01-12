Synthetic Data Software Market Size To Worth USD 305.1 Billion By 2030| With A 22.61% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Synthetic Data Software Market

Global Synthetic Data Software Market include ADataGen, Kinetic Vision, MOSTLY AI, YData, Informatica

Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Synthetic Data Software Market report thoroughly examines the present condition of the market and provides an insightful analysis of its future prospects. It encompasses projections for market size, growth rate, industry trends and segmentation, along with an assessment of potential drivers or constraints that may influence the market's trajectory. These predictions are formulated by considering a range of factors, including economic indicators, industry share, and historical data. By leveraging this outlook, businesses can identify promising growth opportunities and potential risks within the industry.

The global Synthetic Data Software market size valued ata USD 73.25 Billion in 2023,and is projected to reach USD 305.1 Billion by 2030,registering a CAGR of 22.61%from 2024 to 2030..

Key companies profiled in Synthetic Data Software market: DataGen, Kinetic Vision, MOSTLY AI, YData, Informatica, Synthesis AI, Reverie(Facebook), CA Technologies, Neuromation, ANYVERSE, GenRocket, Hazy, AI, MDClone, LexSet, Statice, Immuta, Aircloak, ai, Abyde and other.

Recent Developments:

June 1, 2022 - Tonic, the San Francisco-based company pioneering data mimicking and de-identification, has announced an integration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. The new integration will enable joint Tonic and Snowflake customers to build applications in the Snowflake Data Cloud with realistic, de-identified data. Joint customers will also be able to tokenize data at scale, and ensure regulatory compliance.

May 12, 2023 – Synthesis AI, a pioneer in synthetic data technologies for computer vision, announced it has launched a new synthetic dataset on Snowflake Marketplace. The new datasets will deliver a ready-to-use, premade dataset of synthetic human faces applicable for training a broad range of computer vision models.

Synthetic Data Software Market Research Methodology

Dividing the Global Synthetic Data Software Market by Product types and Application

Segments Covered in the Synthetic Data Software Market Report

Synthetic Data Software Market by Deployment Type

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Synthetic Data Software Market by End User

BFSI

Healthcare and life sciences

Retail and e-commerce

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Others

Synthetic Data Software Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Outlook of Global Synthetic Data Software

With the largest market share of 36% in the Synthetic Data Software sector, North America is clearly leading the way in both technological innovation and acceptance. This dominance is due to the developed environment enabling the development of AI and machine learning, a large number of tech-driven businesses, and a solid technical infrastructure. The need for privacy-compliant solutions like synthetic data has also increased due to the existence of strict data privacy laws, such as the GDPR in Europe and comparable requirements in North America. North America's dominant position in the worldwide market for synthetic data software is further cemented by the region's varied industry landscape, which includes industries such as technology, healthcare, and finance. These sectors all contribute to the broad use of synthetic data across a range of applications.

Report Features:

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

