Alvarez & Marsal Announces 2024 Managing Director Promotions

Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has announced the promotion of 69 professionals, across Europe and Middle East , India , Latin America , North America , North Asia and Southeast Asia & Australia to the position of Managing Director.

Tony Alvarez II and Bryan Marsal , A&M's Co-Founders, stated,“Congratulations to all our newly promoted Managing Directors. Their contributions to our core values of integrity, quality, objectivity, fun, personal reward and inclusive diversity are what make A&M unique. Their commitment to help clients maximize value and drive change amidst ongoing macro-economic challenges builds upon our legacy of operational excellence while advancing our results-oriented mission. They, alongside all A&M professionals, are our greatest strength.”

2024 MANAGING DIRECTOR PROMOTIONS

Europe and Middle East



Cristiano Battelli , Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Milan

Paul Culham , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- London

Louis Darrieus , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Paris

Steve Green , Debt Advisory -- London

Josefine Haensel , Corporate Transformation Services -- Hamburg

Samih Hajar , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Paris

Cheng He , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- London

Michal Kapela , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Zurich

Zeeshan Mansoor , Financial Services Industry -- Amsterdam

Michael Nizet , Financial & Operational Restructuring -- Amsterdam

Robert Park , Corporate Transformation Services -- London

Tom Paterson , Debt Advisory -- London

Adam Paxton , Insolvency -- London

Felix Schweigger , Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Munich

Steve Smith , Tax -- London

Sebastien Trochet , Digital & Technology Services -- Paris

Yann Varin , Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Paris Nick Walton , Tax -- Manchester

India



Ashish Doshi , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Mumbai Ram Panda , Business Transformation Services -- Mumbai

Latin America



Guilherme Almeida , Corporate Transformation -- São Paulo

Luiz Gronau , Infrastructure & Capital Projects (A&M INFRA) -- São Paulo Eduardo Magalhaes , Global Disputes and Investigations -- São Paulo

North America



Richard Behrens , North American Commercial Restructuring -- Los Angeles

Brett Bergamo , Energy -- Houston

Amy Best , Global Disputes and Investigations -- Denver

Matthew Box , Healthcare -- Washington, D.C.

Aaron Busse , Corporate Performance Improvement -- Atlanta

Meghan Cardell , Global Disputes and Investigations -- Washington, D.C.

Evan Colwell , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Nashville

Steve Coverick , North American Commercial Restructuring -- Dallas

Jorge de Los Reyes, Infrastructure & Capital Projects (A&M INFRA) -- Washington, D.C.

Beata De Zagon , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Dallas

Alex Duff , Private Equity Performance Improvement -- New York

Ryan Duffy , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Chicago

Kyle Foust , Tax -- Chicago

Max Fulton , Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Denver

Jen Fults , Tax -- New York

Jeffrey Gerarde , Tax -- Washington, D.C.

John Hanson , North American Commercial Restructuring -- Dallas

Sam Jones , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Chicago

Andrew Khoo , North American Commercial Restructuring -- New York

David Knight , Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Houston

Daniel LaMantia , Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Dallas

Erin Leveton , Public Sector Services -- Washington, D.C.

Allen Mahr , North American Commercial Restructuring -- New York

Matthew Merhan , Corporate Performance Improvement -- Houston

Derek Myers , Tax -- Atlanta

Rich Niemerg , North American Commercial Restructuring -- Chicago

Alan Pender , Energy -- Dallas

Rob Reid , Infrastructure & Capital Projects (A&M INFRA) -- Atlanta

Jeffrey Richman , Corporate Finance -- New York

Brian Rudelson , Tax -- Houston

Joan Russo , Healthcare -- Miami

Paul Saftig , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Chicago

John Sawyer , Valuation -- Seattle

Daniel Schmeltz , Corporate Performance Improvement -- Houston

Jigar Shah , Corporate Performance Improvement -- Los Angeles

Michael Shanahan , Global Disputes and Investigations -- Philadelphia

Jeff Swerdlow , Tax -- Denver

Andrew Thung , Healthcare -- New York

Jeremy Tilsner , Global Disputes and Investigations -- New York

Andrey Ulyanenko , Tax -- Miami

Aaron Umberger , Public Sector Services -- Washington, D.C. Mariya Verbitski , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- San Francisco

North Asia



Dee Chung , Restructuring & Turnaround -- Seoul Carmen Yeung , Restructuring & Turnaround -- Hong Kong SAR

Southeast Asia & Australia



John Sanger , Performance Improvement -- Perth Kaustav Sen , Performance Improvement -- Singapore

About Alvarez & Marsal

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) for leadership, action and results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. When conventional approaches are not enough to create transformation and drive change, clients seek our deep expertise and ability to deliver practical solutions to their unique problems.

With over 8,500 people across six continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, leverage A&M's restructuring heritage to help companies act decisively, catapult growth and accelerate results. We are experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities with a shared commitment to telling clients what's really needed for turning change into a strategic business asset, managing risk and unlocking value at every stage of growth.

To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal .

