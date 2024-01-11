Alvarez & Marsal Announces 2024 Managing Director Promotions

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has announced the promotion of 69 professionals, across Europe and Middle East , India , Latin America , North America , North Asia and Southeast Asia & Australia to the position of Managing Director.
Tony Alvarez II and Bryan Marsal , A&M's Co-Founders, stated,“Congratulations to all our newly promoted Managing Directors. Their contributions to our core values of integrity, quality, objectivity, fun, personal reward and inclusive diversity are what make A&M unique. Their commitment to help clients maximize value and drive change amidst ongoing macro-economic challenges builds upon our legacy of operational excellence while advancing our results-oriented mission. They, alongside all A&M professionals, are our greatest strength.”
2024 MANAGING DIRECTOR PROMOTIONS
Europe and Middle East
Cristiano Battelli , Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Milan Paul Culham , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- London Louis Darrieus , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Paris Steve Green , Debt Advisory -- London Josefine Haensel , Corporate Transformation Services -- Hamburg Samih Hajar , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Paris Cheng He , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- London Michal Kapela , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Zurich Zeeshan Mansoor , Financial Services Industry -- Amsterdam Michael Nizet , Financial & Operational Restructuring -- Amsterdam Robert Park , Corporate Transformation Services -- London Tom Paterson , Debt Advisory -- London Adam Paxton , Insolvency -- London Felix Schweigger , Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Munich Steve Smith , Tax -- London Sebastien Trochet , Digital & Technology Services -- Paris Yann Varin , Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Paris Nick Walton , Tax -- Manchester
India
Ashish Doshi , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Mumbai Ram Panda , Business Transformation Services -- Mumbai
Latin America
Guilherme Almeida , Corporate Transformation -- São Paulo Luiz Gronau , Infrastructure & Capital Projects (A&M INFRA) -- São Paulo Eduardo Magalhaes , Global Disputes and Investigations -- São Paulo
North America
Richard Behrens , North American Commercial Restructuring -- Los Angeles Brett Bergamo , Energy -- Houston Amy Best , Global Disputes and Investigations -- Denver Matthew Box , Healthcare -- Washington, D.C. Aaron Busse , Corporate Performance Improvement -- Atlanta Meghan Cardell , Global Disputes and Investigations -- Washington, D.C. Evan Colwell , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Nashville Steve Coverick , North American Commercial Restructuring -- Dallas Jorge de Los Reyes, Infrastructure & Capital Projects (A&M INFRA) -- Washington, D.C. Beata De Zagon , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Dallas Alex Duff , Private Equity Performance Improvement -- New York Ryan Duffy , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Chicago Kyle Foust , Tax -- Chicago Max Fulton , Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Denver Jen Fults , Tax -- New York Jeffrey Gerarde , Tax -- Washington, D.C. John Hanson , North American Commercial Restructuring -- Dallas Sam Jones , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Chicago Andrew Khoo , North American Commercial Restructuring -- New York David Knight , Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Houston Daniel LaMantia , Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Dallas Erin Leveton , Public Sector Services -- Washington, D.C. Allen Mahr , North American Commercial Restructuring -- New York Matthew Merhan , Corporate Performance Improvement -- Houston Derek Myers , Tax -- Atlanta Rich Niemerg , North American Commercial Restructuring -- Chicago Alan Pender , Energy -- Dallas Rob Reid , Infrastructure & Capital Projects (A&M INFRA) -- Atlanta Jeffrey Richman , Corporate Finance -- New York Brian Rudelson , Tax -- Houston Joan Russo , Healthcare -- Miami Paul Saftig , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Chicago John Sawyer , Valuation -- Seattle Daniel Schmeltz , Corporate Performance Improvement -- Houston Jigar Shah , Corporate Performance Improvement -- Los Angeles Michael Shanahan , Global Disputes and Investigations -- Philadelphia Jeff Swerdlow , Tax -- Denver Andrew Thung , Healthcare -- New York Jeremy Tilsner , Global Disputes and Investigations -- New York Andrey Ulyanenko , Tax -- Miami Aaron Umberger , Public Sector Services -- Washington, D.C. Mariya Verbitski , Global Transaction Advisory Group -- San Francisco
North Asia
Dee Chung , Restructuring & Turnaround -- Seoul Carmen Yeung , Restructuring & Turnaround -- Hong Kong SAR
Southeast Asia & Australia
John Sanger , Performance Improvement -- Perth Kaustav Sen , Performance Improvement -- Singapore
About Alvarez & Marsal
Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) for leadership, action and results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. When conventional approaches are not enough to create transformation and drive change, clients seek our deep expertise and ability to deliver practical solutions to their unique problems.
With over 8,500 people across six continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, leverage A&M's restructuring heritage to help companies act decisively, catapult growth and accelerate results. We are experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities with a shared commitment to telling clients what's really needed for turning change into a strategic business asset, managing risk and unlocking value at every stage of growth.
To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal .
