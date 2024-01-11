Innovative Horizontal Windshield Wiper Helps Remove Rain And Debris From Glass Without Streaking And Smearing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kayla M. of Pasadena, CA is the creator of the Streamlined Windshield Wiper, a windshield wiper for residential and commercial vehicles that moves horizontally across the windshield upon activation. Users can adjust the speed to accommodate different types of inclement weather, effectively wiping away moisture without obstructing the driver's view. Tracks along the top and bottom sections of the windshield accommodate the wiper. Different speeds are available for the wiper to accommodate different needs and preferences while driving. Each windshield wiper is made from thin, water-resistant material that is visibly unobtrusive for the driver. This wiper could be used in the making of any new vehicle and installed on preexisting vehicles that are still relatively new.Alternative applications may also be feasible utilizing the Streamlined Windshield Wiper. The product could be manufactured as a system for washing windows in a horizontal orientation while alleviating the need for people to spend long periods of time being suspended in the air to wash windows on tall, elevated buildings. The horizontal wiping method will clean the entire window in a single motion rather than requiring repeated movements like a vertical wiper. Regardless of application, the product could significantly benefit multiple industries.While traditional windshield wipers are designed in a vertical motion to clear rain and debris from the windshield, a horizontal windshield wiper could offer some potential benefits. A horizontal motion is more effective in certain weather conditions, such as light drizzle or mist, where horizontal movement could distribute water more evenly. Furthermore, horizontal motion is designed to reduce streaking and smearing on the windshield, as the motion aligns with the natural direction of airflow over the vehicle. The design may encounter less wind resistance compared to traditional vertical wipers, potentially leading to quieter operation and improved fuel efficiency, especially when traveling longer distances. As the global automotive industry continues to increase profits on a year-over-year basis, innovations like the Streamlined Windshield Wiper are important to enhancing manufacturer product lines.Kayla filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Streamlined Windshield Wiper product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Streamlined Windshield Wiper can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

