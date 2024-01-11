NIDEK Inc. Commercially Launches The Mirante Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope In The USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NIDEK Mirante SLO/OCT Combo

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NIDEK Inc. is pleased to announce the commercial launch of the Mirante Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope for the U.S. market. The Mirante is the ultimate multimodal fundus imaging platform that combines high definition SLO and OCT with ultra wide field imaging. The multimodal platform captures high quality color images, fluorescein angiography (FA), indocyanine green angiography (ICG), fundus autofluorescence (FAF), unique Retro mode images, and OCT.The included wide-field adapter enables 163° ultra wide field imaging with a single image capture.* The ultra wide field modalities of color, FA, ICG, and Retro mode allow detailed evaluation of pathologies from the fovea to the extreme periphery. Combined with 4,096 x 4,096 pixels imaging quality, ultra 4K HD, the Mirante achieves a wider, enhanced view of the retinal structure and vasculature with unparalleled clarity. The new Flex Track algorithm corrects image distortion due to unstable fixation and enhances image averaging quality. For color imaging, three separate RGB detectors simultaneously scan different depths of the retina with red, green, and blue wavelengths, producing unsurpassed color and allowing fine adjustment of the histogram.Dynamic blood flow using FA and ICG can be recorded with the Mirante. It also allows simple, simultaneous acquisition of FA and ICG images. The unique Retro mode modality is a non-invasive technique for visualizing pathologiesdeeper than the retinal pigment epithelium and detecting pathologic changes in the choroid. The pseudo-3D images from Retro mode allow better clinical appreciation of the extent of the pathology.High definition OCT images can be acquired for a maximum 16.5 x 12 mm area, allowing a wide, detailed assessment from the vitreous to choroid in a single shot. The Mirante also offers options for the anterior segment OCT adapter.Contact:NIDEK Inc....Caution: U.S. Federal Law restricts this device to sale, distribution, and use by or on the order of a physician or other licensed eye care practitioner. Specifications may vary depending on circumstances in each country. Specifications and design are subject to change without notice.

