Ukraine Expects Partners To Follow Through On Vow To Deliver Million Rounds - Zelensky

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine expects 'very practical things' from its partners: a decision on the artillery package. We did not receive the package in full, and today the initiative by Estonia (to increase the production of projectiles - ed.) gives an opportunity to put pressure on the leaders of those countries that signed up to that decision. If the word of serious leaders is worth anything, and I'm sure it is, then they need to follow through on the decisions they themselves made. And I really want us to receive this package, see the contracts signed," Zelensky said.

According to him, sometimes the terms of arms deliveries fail Ukraine's military on the battlefield, but if Ukraine sees contracts, then the government will be aware that those weapons will eventually be delivered, even if there is a delay.

Speaking other steps Estonia can take in support of Ukraine, in addition to the help that is already provided, the president emphasized that Ukraine is counting on cooperation in matters of cyber security both at the bilateral level and within the IT coalition.

In addition, Zelensky noted, it is now very important for Ukraine to achieve a result regarding EU financial assistance, a decision on which should be made on February 1. "Therefore, the voice of Estonia in favor of Ukraine in this regard is also very important," he said.

And finally, according to the president, Ukraine needs support regarding security guarantees and Ukraine's future membership in NATO. At the same time, he noted, specifics are needed already today because they mobilize people and give them understanding that Ukraine is not alone in the face of such an adversary as Russia.

As reported, in March 2023, the EU announced the intention to supply Ukraine with one million artillery rounds within a year. This included various types of ammunition, from the latest 155mm shells to post-Soviet types. The first phase of deliveries from existing arsenals was completed in May. The second track involves a system of joint orders for ammunition from the defense industry. The third track envisages targeted investments by the EU in the development of defense industry's capabilities in order to replenish the stocks of EU member states and continue assisting Ukraine.

The head of the Estonian defense ministry, Hanno Pevkur, stated late August that the European Union was still lagging behind in the pace of supplying ammunition to Ukraine and should take advantage of all opportunities to fulfill its own obligations, including the use of existing stocks, restoration of old ammunition, or the purchase of artillery rounds from third countries.

In September, he said that in late 2023 or throughout 2024, Europe plans to double the production of artillery ammunition.

