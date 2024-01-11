(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Due for Slight Gains

TSX Contents Self with Small Gains to Start Wednesday Coinbase, Marathon in Focus Canada's main stock index opened marginally higher on Wednesday boosted by technology and consumer discretionary stocks, while investors await U.S. inflation data later this week for potential clues on interest rate cuts.The TSX Composite recovered 22.42 points to kick off the mid-week session at 20,993.40.The Canadian dollar squeezed higher 0.06 cents to 74.73 cents U.S.CIBC cut its rating on Canadian National Railway to "neutral" from "outperformer", while Barclays raised its target price on the railroad operator to $170 from $155. Shares in the railway dipped four cents to $165.67.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange gained 1.92 points to 556.34.Seven of the 12 subgroups pointed downward in the first hour, with health-care fading 1.7%, while gold dulled 0.5%, and materials lost 0.2%.The five gainers were led by energy and consumer discretionary stocks, ahead 0.5%, while information technology took on 0.4%.ON WALLSTREETStocks traded about flat Wednesday, with investors awaiting the release of fresh U.S. inflation data and earnings.The Dow Jones Industrials crept up 23.34 points to open Wednesday at 37,548.50.The S&P 500 changed course and gained 5.77 points to 4,762.27.The NASDAQ improved 27.06 points to 14,884.77.Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and Marathon Digital fell more than 2% each, as bitcoin prices declined. The price movement came on the back of an incorrect announcement posted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's X account, saying that it had approved bitcoin ETFs.Intuitive Surgical took on more than 6% and Lennar jumped 3%, Intuitive increased its procedure growth outlook for fiscal year 2024 after market close on Tuesday, when Lennar had also announced an increase to its annual dividend.The latest consumer price index report is slated for release Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect CPI rose 3.2% year over year in December.Investors will look through the reports for clues on when the Federal Reserve may start cutting rates. Some of those expectations have been dialed back in recent days, although experts say the odds hover at around 64%.Prices for the 10-year Treasury stood still, keeping yields at Tuesday's 4.01%.Oil prices took on 99 cents to $73.23 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices dipped 80 cents to $2,032.20.

