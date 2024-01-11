Frigid Weather, Rainfall Predicted For 3 Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 10 (Petra) – The weather in Jordan is expected to be relatively cold on Wednesday, with temperatures dropping throughout most regions. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience pleasant conditions.Low-level clouds are anticipated, particularly in the northern and central regions of the country. Moderate southwesterly winds will be active in the morning, while dusty conditions are expected in desert areas during the afternoon.According to the Meteorological Department's report, a cold and humid air mass associated with an air depression will gradually affect the kingdom tonight. This will bring about cold and partly cloudy to cloudy weather, with light to moderate rainfall anticipated in the northern areas.As the night progresses, the rain is likely to extend to limited parts of the central regions. The winds will shift to a westerly direction, ranging from moderate to active, resulting in dusty conditions across the Badia regions.The weather service has issued a warning regarding potentially low horizontal visibility caused by dust, especially in the desert areas. Motorists are advised to exercise caution on slippery roads in rain-affected areas during the night hours.Additionally, higher elevations in mountainous regions may experience reduced visibility due to clouds at lower altitudes.Temperatures are expected to continue to dip on Thursday, leading to cold and partly cloudy to cloudy conditions. Intermittent rainfall, occasionally heavy, is anticipated in the north and central regions. Meanwhile, light showers may occur in limited areas of the eastern and southwestern parts of the country. Active westerly winds will stir up dust in desert areas.Friday's weather will remain cold and cloudy, accompanied by sporadic rainfall in the north, central, and eastern regions. The morning hours may witness more intense rain in the north and central areas, gradually tapering off in the evening. Cloud cover will diminish, and the wind speed will decrease, transitioning to a light southwesterly breeze.During the night, fog formation is expected over the mountain highlands and plains.Saturday will see a rise in temperatures, resulting in relatively cold weather across most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy pleasant conditions. Clouds will be scattered at various altitudes, particularly in the northern and central regions, and moderate southwesterly winds are anticipated.Today's peak temperatures will be between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 4C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 24C and lows of 13C.