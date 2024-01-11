Construction Of The Hell Beverage Plant In Alat To Be Started Soon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A factory for producing and filling aluminum beverage cans will be established in Azerbaijan with the participation of Hell Energy Dring (HELL) company, Azernews reports, citing the Economy Minister.

The Ministry said that the design works are currently being finalized and the construction works of the plant located in the Alat Free Economic Zone are expected to start soon.

It should be recalled that on July 10 of last year, a Joint Participation Agreement was signed between the well-known Hungarian HELL Energy group of companies and the Azerbaijan Investment Company to build the first aluminum beverage can production and filling plant in the South Caucasus, based on the advanced technologies of European countries, in Azerbaijan. It is expected that 280 people will be provided with permanent jobs after the plant starts operating.

It is worth noting that Hell is a popular energy drink brand distributed primarily in Europe and Asia. The brand was initiated in 2006 by a privately owned company, founded in Hungary, 2004, which took the name "Hell Energy Magyarország Kft." in 2009. Within three years it became the market leader in Hungary. Hell Energy is now also a market leader in Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Cyprus, Azerbaijan, North Macedonia, Greece, Croatia and Serbia and is available in more than 50 countries worldwide. Hell Energy has headquarters in Hungary, Romania, the UK, Russia, and Cyprus.