Construction Of The Hell Beverage Plant In Alat To Be Started Soon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A factory for producing and filling aluminum beverage cans will
be established in Azerbaijan with the participation of Hell Energy
Dring (HELL) company, Azernews reports, citing the
Economy Minister.
The Ministry said that the design works are currently being
finalized and the construction works of the plant located in the
Alat Free Economic Zone are expected to start soon.
It should be recalled that on July 10 of last year, a Joint
Participation Agreement was signed between the well-known Hungarian
HELL Energy group of companies and the Azerbaijan Investment
Company to build the first aluminum beverage can production and
filling plant in the South Caucasus, based on the advanced
technologies of European countries, in Azerbaijan. It is expected
that 280 people will be provided with permanent jobs after the
plant starts operating.
It is worth noting that Hell is a popular energy drink brand
distributed primarily in Europe and Asia. The brand was initiated
in 2006 by a privately owned company, founded in Hungary, 2004,
which took the name "Hell Energy Magyarország Kft." in 2009. Within
three years it became the market leader in Hungary. Hell Energy is
now also a market leader in Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Cyprus,
Azerbaijan, North Macedonia, Greece, Croatia and Serbia and is
available in more than 50 countries worldwide. Hell Energy has
headquarters in Hungary, Romania, the UK, Russia, and Cyprus.
