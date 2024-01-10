Tracer Awarded 2024 Innovation Award By Business Intelligence Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Data Intelligence Platform being recognized in Software Category

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracer, the leading data intelligence platform, announced it has been named a winner in the

2024 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). The award honors those dedicated to paving a new way for products, services, experiences, and community service.

A growing number of the world's top brands and agencies are turning to Tracer to achieve greater transparency, customization, and impact-driven reporting from their modern marketing tech stack, all while saving time and budget.

"Our innovative tech and business approach has allowed Tracer to be trusted by some of the top brands and investors in the world," said Leighton Welch, chief technology officer and co-founder, Tracer . "It's great to see that more than just our partners truly understand the value Tracer delivers."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

"Innovation is driving our society," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group . "We are thrilled to be honoring Tracer as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

This recognition, which follows the company's oversubscribed Series A funding round in 2023, honors Tracer's unique approach to data strategy and aggregation.

About Tracer



A leading agnostic data intelligence platform, Tracer is revolutionizing the modern data stack by radically transforming an organization's influx of digital data into faster, more effective, and contextualized business insights. Tracer empowers top brands, agencies and data partners with scalable, transparent data management and reporting for omnichannel media portfolios, digital marketing performance, creative campaign modeling, multi-brand reporting, and beyond.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

MEDIA CONTACT

Erica Conover

Tracer@kcsa. com

SOURCE Tracer