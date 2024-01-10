The global LC antenna market is projected to reach USD 12.3 million by 2028 from USD 9.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major factors driving the market growth of the LC antenna includes the growing deployment of LC antennas in 5G communications and in the automotive sector. Moreover, continuous technological advancement in LC antennas is expected to provide several growth opportunities for market players in the LC antenna market.

Metasurface-based antennas is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Metasurface-based antennas have a lower profile, simpler design and higher energy efficiency as compared to the electronically steered phased array antennas which makes them highly suitable for specific applications like beam scanning and synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) imaging. Therefore, the increasing integration of metasurface-based antennas in applications such as beam scanning and SAR imaging drives the market growth.

Research Coverage

The report segments the LC antenna market and forecasts its size based on type. The report also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the market growth. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market. The major players of the LC antenna market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Kymeta Corporation (US), ALCAN Systems GmbH i.L. (Germany), and Spatialite Antenna Systems (Latvia).

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Adoption of LC Antennas in Satellite Applications



Growing Use of LC Antennas in 5G Communications

Increasing Applications of LC Antennas in the Automotive Sector

Restraints

Limited Frequency Range of LC Antennas

Opportunities



Growing Deployment of LC Antennas in IoT Networks

Increasing Popularity of LC Antennas in Aerospace Applications

Challenges Performance Limitations of LC Antennas

Case Study Analysis

Key Attributes