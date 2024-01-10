CASE Construction Equipment Signs MOU With IIT Indore To Set Up Centre Of Excellence At IIT Indore Campus

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 9 January 2024: CASE Construction Equipment, a leading brand of CNH Industrial, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indian Institute of Technology - Indore (IIT Indore) to set up a CASE Centre of Excellence at the campus. The association is a part of CASE's CSR initiatives and aims to foster increased collaboration between academics and the industry for exchange of ideas, knowledge enhancement and research.



The MOU was signed by Mr. Satendra Tiwari, Head of Manufacturing - Pithampur, CASE Construction Equipment and Professor Suhas S Joshi, Director, IIT Indore in the presence of Dr. Partha Pratim Chattaraj, Sr. Vice President, Alumni & Corporate Relation, IIT Indore. The CASE Centre of Excellence, which is scheduled to be ready by March 2024 will have a range of laboratory equipment for technical assessment contributed by CASE.



Kavita Sah, India CSR Head, CNH Industrial said, "This partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore marks a pivotal step toward innovation and collaboration between industry and academia. As a legacy brand, CASE has been committed to skill development in India at all levels of the industry. With this initiative, we are enthusiastic about equipping the new generation, academia and industries with hands-on learning and the necessary skills and knowledge."



Under the MOU, IIT Indore will provide ready-to-install sufficient space with all the necessary infrastructure and required operators to run the facility to optimize the utilization to support the testing and research activities. The testing and research will be carried out by IIT faculty and students. The facility will be open for use to any other external industries or organization to enhance research and knowledge sharing.



Suhas S Joshi, Director, IIT, Indore, said, "The upcoming, state-of-the-art CASE Centre of Excellence will strategically contribute to the institute's growth and this collaboration is poised to redefine research and development at our institute significantly."



A global leader in Construction Equipment since 1842, CASE has been present in India since 1989 and has consistently remained a market leader in the Vibratory Compactor segment and a leading player in the backhoe loader segment, since inception. CASE offers a full range of construction equipment in the country and produces Made-in-India machines at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh for domestic as well as over 105 export markets.



As part of their continuous efforts to enhance skill development, CASE has established a training center at the Pithampur plant premises to offer training on newer machines and technology. The center covers nearly 900sqm and encompasses three classrooms with a practical workshop area attached that can train up to 72 trainees at any time. Furthermore, the brand has established a 1200 sq. ft, facility Skill Development Center located in Sonvai, Rau near Pithampur, as part of their Hunar initiative that helps train 240 professionals each year.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...