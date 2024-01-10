Turkmenistan And Kazakhstan Outline Co-Op Plans For 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 10. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have outlined plans for the development
of cooperation for 2024, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan,
these issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Turkmen
Foreign Minister Ahmed Kurbanov and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to
Ashgabat Askar Tazhibayev.
During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for
strengthening bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and
Kazakhstan in a wide range of areas of cooperation.
The diplomats reviewed the practical implementation of the
agreements reached earlier, including during high-level visits, and
also discussed the prospects for the development of Turkmen-Kazakh
relations for 2024.
At the same time, the parties noted the importance of holding
inter-ministerial consultations, organizing regular bilateral
visits and contacts at the highest level.
In addition, the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary
cooperation, holding regular meetings and consultations between
parliamentarians of the two countries was emphasized, and positive
experience of interaction and support within such organizations as
the OSCE, the UN, and the OIC was noted.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan
and Kazakhstan occupies an important place in the strategy of
strengthening economic and diplomatic relations in the region.
Both countries are constantly interested in expanding joint
projects, especially in the fields of energy, transport and
trade.
