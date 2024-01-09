Honors, Support, Sisterhood: Bryn Mawr Online Makes Waves In Virtual All-Girls High Schools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bryn Mawr Online School, a virtual, diploma-awarding high school for girls, is making waves in the online education space with its honors curriculum, personalized support, and tight-knit community.As an affiliate of the nationally-ranked Bryn Mawr School, Bryn Mawr Online provides a rigorous academic program led by outstanding faculty. Students benefit from small class sizes, personalized attention, and a curriculum designed to challenge and engage bright, curious minds. Bryn Mawr Online offers an honors-level curriculum that mirrors the nationally-ranked campus school. Courses include Honors Algebra, Precalculus, and Calculus; Honors Physics, Chemistry and Biology; Computer Science; world languages, and AP History.“We're not willing to compromise on the academics,” said Justin Curtis, Director of Bryn Mawr Online.“We're not learning online because we have to, but because we can make it a better experience for the student.”What sets Bryn Mawr Online apart is its focus on fostering a supportive and inclusive community for girls. Through its Success Coach model, plus virtual clubs, events, and mentorship opportunities, students connect with a close-knit group of peers who share their interests and passions.Bryn Mawr Online is redefining what online education can be for young women, providing a holistic experience that nurtures intellectual growth and personal development.The Bryn Mawr School is a premier all-girls college preparatory school in Baltimore, Maryland. Founded in 1885, it ranks as the number one college prep private high school in Maryland and 16th among all-girls high schools in the United States by Niche. Bryn Mawr Online expands access to a prestigious Bryn Mawr education beyond Maryland to girls anywhere in the country. It is a part- or full-time, fully accredited, diploma-awarding program offering an honors-level curriculum taught by the acclaimed Bryn Mawr faculty.Learn more about Bryn Mawr Online at .

