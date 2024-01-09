Oil Price Rises On World Market

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Oil rose in price again on the world markets, Azernews reports.

During trading operations on the London Intercontinental Exchange ICE, the price of the export contract for Brent oil for March 2024 rose by 0.22% to 76.29 dollars per barrel.

At the New York Mercantile Exchange NYMEX the price of 1 barrel of WTI oil for export in March this year increased by 0.09% to 70.83 dollars.