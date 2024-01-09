               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Oil Price Rises On World Market


1/9/2024 3:12:10 PM

Oil rose in price again on the world markets, Azernews reports.

During trading operations on the London Intercontinental Exchange ICE, the price of the export contract for Brent oil for March 2024 rose by 0.22% to 76.29 dollars per barrel.

At the New York Mercantile Exchange NYMEX the price of 1 barrel of WTI oil for export in March this year increased by 0.09% to 70.83 dollars.

