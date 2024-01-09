Military Commanders Visit Ukrainian Positions In Kupiansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala have visited the positions of Ukrainian forces in the Kupiansk sector.

That's according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service, Ukrinform reports.

"I had the honor to meet with the commanders of the units fighting in this sector. They reported on the situation and current challenges. Decisions will be made in the near future - the enemy will not like it," the ministry's press service quoted Umerov as saying.

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, familiarized himself with the situation around Kupiansk, where Ukrainian soldiers are repelling constant enemy attacks. Russian invaders achieved no success in this sector.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry

