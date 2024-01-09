Givzey Surpasses $3M In Gift Agreements Under Management As Fundraising Leaders Take Action To Grow Giving Pipelines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Givzey Surpasses $3 Million in Gift Agreements Under Management on Platform as Fundraising Leaders Take Action to Grow Giving Pipelines

- Adam Martel, CEO of GivzeyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Givzey , nonprofit fundraising's first and only Gift Agreement Platform, today announced that it has surpassed $3 Million in gift agreements managed on the platform, in less than eight months of the solution's launch.Givzey is the first end-to-end gift agreement solution that empowers nonprofit organizations to easily create, send, sign, and manage all gift agreements – from major gifts to one-time pledges– in one place. The standalone platform is the only solution to use digital gift and pledge agreements to increase bookable revenue and scale multi-year giving to donors at all levels.“Surpassing $3 Million in gifts under management on Givzey's Gift Agreement Platform illustrates how quickly fundraising leaders are to adopt a solution that empowers them to scale bookable revenue today and grow the major and planned giving pipelines for tomorrow,” said Adam Martel, founder and CEO, Givzey.“Givzey's Gift Agreement Platform has only been live for eight months, and we can definitively say that Givzey's solution is already changing the nonprofit fundraising sector, thanks to the amazing alignment of our Customer Success, Product Engineering, Sales, and Marketing teams.”In November 2023, Givzey crossed the $1 Million threshold for gift agreements under management on the platform. In the short time since, the fundraising solution has received amazing accolades from users. For example:*A fundraiser who secured a $150,000 major gift pledge agreement and easily split it over a five-year commitment.*A university that moved seven Docusign agreements worth $200,000, which had been stagnant for months, into Givzey – and $150,000+ were confirmed by the next day.*A fundraiser who used an end-of-year solicitation to secure a donor's $10,000 annual commitment, and also book their pledge for the following year at the same time.8A major gift officer who turned her donor's annual $5,000 commitment into a $15,000 three-year pledge.Nonprofits use Givzey to send an average of 15 multi-year gift pledges each month and secure hundreds of thousands of dollars through the platform. Users see 72% of gift agreements confirmed within 24 hours of sending, and 92% confirmed within seven days – thanks to Givzey's automated reminders.As fundraising's first Gift Agreement Platform, Givzey is a standalone end-to-end solution that empowers organizations to easily create, sign, send, and manage gift agreements at all giving levels in one place. Schedule a Givzey demo here.About GivzeyGivzey is a rapidly-growing, Boston-based digital fundraising solutions company, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising's first Gift Agreement Platform, Givzey empowers organizations to easily create, sign, send, and manage all gift agreements in one place. Properly document donor commitments, increase bookable revenue, and achieve sustainable pipeline growth with Givzey: .

