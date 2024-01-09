Elentra Acquires Skyfactor Benchworks, Expanding Its Portfolio Of Educational Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Benchworks will Accelerate Elentra's Market Leadership in Medical and Allied Health Sciences Education

KINGSTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elentra Inc., a leading software platform provider to medical and allied health sciences institutions worldwide, and recently acquired by Achieve Partners , today announced the acquisition of Skyfactor Benchworks, to be rebranded as“Benchworks by Elentra .” Formerly owned by Macmillan Learning, Skyfactor Benchworks has been a prominent player in analyzing academic and student programs and benchmarking since it was founded as EBI MAP-Works over twenty years ago. Elentra's integration of Benchworks serves as a strategic enhancement, increasing the company's capacity to deliver cutting-edge solutions and invaluable insights to educational institutions worldwide.Troy Williams, Managing Director at Achieve Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition.“We are delighted with the addition of the Benchworks team and their industry-leading solution to the Elentra portfolio. This strategic decision reinforces our commitment to strengthening Elentra's position as the leading provider of a broad and richly comprehensive state-of-the-art service offering to the education industry. By combining the Benchworks team's expertise in measuring and benchmarking educational institutions together with Elentra's advanced education management platform, we have positioned ourselves to continue driving positive change within higher education.”A shared vision between Elentra and Benchworks opens the path to synergistic collaborations that will greatly benefit not just educational institutions, but also administrators and students alike. With the Benchworks platform as part of Elentra's product ecosystem, institutions will gain access to advanced analytical capabilities enabling deeper insights into student performance, institutional benchmarking, and program development while offering the necessary data to allow them to make more informed decisions - ultimately leading to the enhancement of overall learning experiences and outcomes."We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings to our existing and future clients," said Sherry Woosley, Skyfactor Benchworks Director of Research Analytics. "As part of the growing Elentra portfolio, we are well-positioned to inform and guide innovation in educational delivery and technology development. Working together with the Elentra team, we look forward to continuing our longstanding work and making a lasting impact on education."Greg Vanclief, CEO of Elentra, emphasized,“This acquisition truly underscores our commitment to advancing educational delivery and outcomes.” Vanclief further expressed his excitement about the potential opportunities now available to existing, as well future clients through the capabilities of the new Benchworks offering.“The addition of Benchworks capabilities to Elentra's end-to-end platform will empower educators and institutions alike in making informed data-driven decisions, giving us a unique ability to enhance students' overall learning experiences and outcomes.” He added,“I am particularly excited to work with the Benchworks team. They are committed, deeply experienced leaders in this industry who will be valuable additions to our company and enrich our culture as we continue to build Elentra.”As part of the acquisition, Elentra will continue to support and enhance Benchworks' existing products and clients, while exploring opportunities to expand its offerings into the broader Elentra user community.About ElentraElentra, a portfolio company of Achieve Partners, empowers health sciences schools to deliver the highest quality education to their students with confidence. With its innovative technology and comprehensive features, Elentra provides a robust platform for managing curriculum, assessments, scheduling, and more. By streamlining administrative processes and enhancing collaboration, Elentra enables educators to focus on what matters most - fostering an exceptional learning experience. To learn more about Elentra, please visitAbout Benchworks by Elentra:Benchworks by Elentra, a division of Elentra LLC, is a renowned provider of advanced tools that allow institutions and corporations to gain insights into overall performance and enhance outcomes. Through its innovative platform, Benchworks has established itself as a leader in the educational analytics space. To learn more about Benchworks by Elentra, please visitAbout Achieve PartnersAchieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting-edge technologies and novel business models to bolster skill development and secure the future of work for millions of Americans. By harnessing digital transformation, Achieve helps teachers, administrators, and schools improve student learning and outcomes. To learn more about Achieve Partners, please visitContact Information:Elentra171 Wellington Street, Suite 101, Kingston, ON K7L 3E3...

