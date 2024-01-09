Vulog Attains Pinnacle Of Automotive Security With TISAX Level 3 Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vulog is the leading software provider for shared mobility solutions

Vulog announces TISAX® Level 3 Certification, affirming commitment to info security, data protection, and signifying key role in shaping auto industry's future.

- François Colon, Vulog's CTONICE, FRANCE, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vulog , a leading mobility technology provider, proudly announces TISAX® Level 3 Certification, reinforcing its commitment to top-tier information security and data protection. This certification places Vulog among a select group of mobility software providers officially recognized on the TISAX® Portal by the European ENX Association for the Automotive Industry, confirming the key role that Vulog will play in transforming the future of the automotive industry.TISAX® (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange) is the gold standard for information security in the European Automotive Industry, with strict GDPR adherence. Now a prerequisite in tenders by all German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) members, the TISAX label underscores Vulog's steadfast dedication to securing sensitive information for automotive sector customers and their suppliers.Undergoing a rigorous assessment for TISAX Level 3, Vulog met strict requirements and underwent a meticulous evaluation of its Information Security Management System (ISMS). The audit included expert interviews with company stakeholders, ensuring not just compliance but also the effectiveness and maturity of its information security protocols."Vulog's TISAX Level 3 attainment speaks to our unwavering commitment to the highest information security standards in the automotive industry," says Vulog's CTO, François Colon, "This achievement solidifies our role as a trusted partner for major OEMs, fostering stronger collaborations and emphasizing our dedication to customer data security and privacy."Already certified under ISO/IEC 27001, Vulog's TISAX® Assessment results are now accessible in the ENX Portal ( ) under Assessment ID AV81AJ-1. This entry facilitates the exchange of Assessment results with business partners, emphasizing Vulog's dedication to transparency and collaboration within the automotive ecosystem.Assessment ID: AV81AJ-1Scope ID: SWFRLVTISAX and TISAX results are not intended for the general public.About TISAX®TISAX® (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange) is a registered trademark of the ENX Association ( ) , setting a uniform standard in the European Automotive Industry for Information Security and Data Protection. The TISAX label is recognized by all members of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) and is considered mandatory in tenders.About VulogSince 2006, Vulog's advanced AI-powered SaaS platform has empowered successful shared mobility businesses with flexible fleet management tools, consumer-facing mobile applications, and connected vehicle technology. Committed to greener mobility, we partner with major automotive players such as Toyota, BCAA, Hyundai-Kia, and VW Group.

