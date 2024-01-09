Kazakh President To Attend Opening Of Children's Creativity Center In Azerbaijani Fuzuli

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Azerbaijan, where he
will also take part in the opening of the Children's Creativity
Center in Fuzuli, in the near future, Kazakh Ambassador Alim Bael
told Trend .
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Kurmangazy Children's
Creativity Center, which is being built at the expense of
Kazakhstan, took place in the liberated city of Fuzuli in March
2023.
The art school will be located on an area of 1.5 hectares. The
two-story building of the center will have an area of 2,708 square
meters. Each floor will have 300 seats.
The necessary conditions will be created for teaching 600
students in shifts.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09012024000187011040ID1107699941
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.