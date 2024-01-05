               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Organisation Of High-Level Visits Between Azerbaijan And Belarus Is Discussed


1/5/2024 3:10:35 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus reports that the organisation of high-level visits between Azerbaijan and Belarus was discussed, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belarus Maharram Aliyev handed a copy of his power of attorney to the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Eastern European country, Sergei Aleinik. During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the state and prospects of the Belarusian-Azerbaijani relations.

In addition, the diplomats paid special attention to the organisation of the upcoming high-level and top-level visits, strengthening trade and economic cooperation, and agreeing on a roadmap for the development of cooperation between the two countries.

At the same time, the sides confirmed that they pay attention to the further development of relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan in line with the Strategic Partnership.

