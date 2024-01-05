Organisation Of High-Level Visits Between Azerbaijan And Belarus Is Discussed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus reports that the
organisation of high-level visits between Azerbaijan and Belarus
was discussed, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belarus Maharram Aliyev handed a copy
of his power of attorney to the head of the Foreign Ministry of the
Eastern European country, Sergei Aleinik. During the meeting, the
sides exchanged views on the state and prospects of the
Belarusian-Azerbaijani relations.
In addition, the diplomats paid special attention to the
organisation of the upcoming high-level and top-level visits,
strengthening trade and economic cooperation, and agreeing on a
roadmap for the development of cooperation between the two
countries.
At the same time, the sides confirmed that they pay attention to
the further development of relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan
in line with the Strategic Partnership.
MENAFN05012024000195011045ID1107689370
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.