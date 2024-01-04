Food Spray Drying Equipment Market To Grow By USD 618.62 Million From 2022 To 2027, Rise In Adoption Of Infant Formula To Drive The Growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Spray Drying Equipment Market 2023-2027



The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the food spray drying equipment market: Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd., Advanced Drying Systems, BUCHI Labortechnik AG, Carrier Process Equipment Group Inc., Changzhou Jinqiao Spray Drying and Engineering Co. Ltd., Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd., Durr AG, Freund Vector Corp., G. Larsson Starch Technology AB, GEA Group AG, Hemraj Engineering India LLP, Labplant UK Ltd., New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd., Saka Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Tianli Energy Co. Ltd., SiccaDania, SPX FLOW Inc., Tetra Laval SA, and Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd.

Food Spray Drying Equipment Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 3.77% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend & Challenges

The application of spray drying equipment for food encapsulation is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

Food materials are often encapsulated using a process called microencapsulation, and the most common method used is spraying dryers. This technique is popular due to its permanent and fluid nature, as well as its economic viability. Enzymes in food materials can be immobilized through encapsulation, reducing contamination.



The stringent rules and regulations for food spray drying are a major challenge hindering the market growth.



In the food sector, there are multiple regulations that food manufacturers must comply with when it comes to spray-drying food products. These regulations are related to production safety and hygiene, and many manufacturers are also striving to produce food products that meet the Jewish dietary law.



Keg Segments:

The

milk products

segment

will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Spray drying technology is commonly used for drying milk to produce various milk products such as skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, casein, infant formula, ice cream mix, whey permeate, and whey protein concentrate. FSDE is particularly used for powder production in milk drying.

Related Reports:

The

freeze drying equipment market

size is estimated to grow by

USD 3,061.95 million accelerating

at a

CAGR of 9.01%

between 2023 and 2027.



The packaged dehydrated food market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% and reach an estimated value of USD 21.32 billion by 2026.