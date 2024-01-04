Announcing The 2024 AAFCS Distinguished Service Award Recipients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS ) is pleased to announce the following family and consumer sciences (FCS) professionals as the recipients of a 2023 AAFCS Award. The AAFCS awards program has a long-standing reputation for honoring influential family and consumer sciences students and professionals. These FCS leaders have and continue to make impacts within their local communities by elevating the profession and empowering individuals, families, and communities with their work.The AAFCS Distinguished Service Award (DSA) was established by the American Home Economics Association (AHEA) Foundation in 1979 as a living tribute to members of AHEA (now AAFCS) to recognize superior achievements in family and consumer sciences, outstanding contributions to the family and consumer sciences profession, and sustained association leadership at both state and national levels.“Our awards program is vital in highlighting the extensive work of these FCS professionals. We invite you to extend congratulations as AAFCS presents and honors these award recipients at the 2024 Annual Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, June 9th, 2024. To honor each DSA recipient, the AAFCS has established a DSA Honorary Fund to support the Association's programs and services, including research, public awareness efforts, and publications. The community's tax-deductible donations sustain these and other programs that support professionals whose work assists individuals, families, and communities in making informed decisions about their well-being, relationships, and resources to achieve optimal quality of life.” - Karin Athanas, AAFCS Executive Director. Visit the AAFCS website for more information.Joanne S. Cavis, CFCS-Retired, Georgia Is grounded in the sciences by a home economist mother and a chemical engineer father. Raised in Baltimore and Philadelphia, she was the oldest of five children, married her high school sweetheart, and has a son and daughter and six grandchildren. Joanne majored in Home Economics, with a concentration in textiles and clothing at the University of Delaware. Her career began in retail, textile licensing, and adult education in the Northeast. A move to Columbus, Georgia, the center of southeastern textiles, offered opportunities to connect with other home economists and contribute to her community through volunteer work. In 1980, Joanne joined the University of Georgia Extension Service which resulted in a 30-plus-year career addressing critical community issues and leadership in professional organizations. Accomplishments earned her Senior Public Service Associate faculty rank, equivalent to academic full professor. In retirement, Joanne continues to work with professional organizations at state, national, and international levels.Lois Lewis, CFCS, CPFFE, Minnesota is a retired professional whose career includes being a County Extension Educator for six years and teaching high school Family & Consumer Sciences for 30+ years. She has a Bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota and a Master's in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Over the years, Lois built her FCS program into a full-time position and implemented a successful ProStart culinary program. She has received many awards, including the 2012 AAFCS National Teacher of the Year, the 2014 Minnesota ProStart Educator of Excellence, and the 2018 Minnesota Rural Education Association Educator of Excellence. She was a Minnesota Teacher Induction Program mentor and an Educators Abroad University Supervisor and has also had multiple leadership roles in the Minnesota Association of Family & Consumer Sciences (including President) and in AAFCS, most notably as Elementary, Secondary, and Adult Education Community leader and a Council for Certification member.About AAFCS:The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, founded in 1909, is the only professional association dedicated to Family and Consumer Sciences students and professionals who represent multiple practice settings and content areas. For 114 years, AAFCS has focused its mission on providing leadership and support for professionals whose work assists individuals, families, and communities in making more informed decisions about their well-being, relationships, and resources to achieve optimal quality of life. Through research, experiential education, and technology, our members help people develop the essential knowledge and skills to lead better lives, be work and career-ready, build strong families, and make meaningful contributions to our communities. Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Family and consumer sciences or FCS is the field of study focused on the science and the art of living and working well in our complex world.

