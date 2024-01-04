AGC Biologics Announces Plans For New Manufacturing Site In Yokohama Japan

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SEATTLE, USA - News Direct - 04 January 2024 - AGC Biologic , a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced plans to construct a new manufacturing facility at AGC Inc.'s Yokohama Technical Center in Japan. The new site is a part of the CDMO's strategic growth strategy to create more high-quality pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services in the Asia region that can help meet the global demand for biologics and advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs). The facility is expected to be operational in 2026.



The new AGC Biologics Yokohama facility will offer pre-clinical through commercial services for mammalian-based protein biologics, cell therapies and messenger RNA (mRNA). The site will house multiple 2,000L single-use bioreactors and several 4,000L or larger reactors for mammalian cell culture services, making it one of Japan's largest* sites for mammalian-based manufacturing capacity once complete. (*AGC estimates)



AGC Biologics is building this facility thanks to a grant from the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) as part of the ministry's initiative to develop biopharmaceutical manufacturing sites to strengthen vaccine production in the region (announced in October 2022 ). The total investment for the AGC Biologics Yokohama site is expected to be approximately 50 billion Japanese yen ($350,500,000 USD) and once fully operational it will employ 400 people.



“With an increased demand in this region for high-quality partners that have a history of clinical and commercial biopharmaceutical manufacturing, we are making this investment to offer developers the services they need, and strengthen our global CDMO network,” said Patricio Massera, Chief Executive Officer, AGC Biologics.“The new Yokohama facility will be a central location for innovators in Japan and across the Asia Pacific, offering scientific expertise, technical flexibility and needed services to support development and manufacturing at every critical stage.”



The Yokohama facility is expected to significantly contribute to the needs of regional and global developers seeking biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing capabilities, in addition to further maximizing operational and supply chain efficiencies across AGC Biologics' global network. The company currently operates one site in the region, its Chiba facility , offering mammalian expression and microbial fermentation services.



AGC Biologics is a part of AGC Inc.'s Life Science Company. The Life Science company runs ten different facilities focused on biopharmaceuticals, advanced therapies, small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients and agrochemicals.



To learn more about AGC Biologics' global network of services for protein biologics and cell and gene therapies, please visit .







About AGC Biologics: is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder and Longmont, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 2,500 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients' most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit .



