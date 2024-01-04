Anesthesia Endotracheal Tubes Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Anesthesia Endotracheal Tubes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The global anesthesia endotracheal tubes market size reached US$ 173.0 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 238.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2023-2028.



Anesthesia endotracheal tubes (ETTs) refer to soft, flexible, and hollow devices that facilitate respiration in patients during medical procedures. They are inserted through the mouth or nose into the trachea to provide a secure airway for breathing and mechanical ventilation. They are manufactured using lightweight, durable, and non-toxic raw materials, such as silicone, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyurethane, and thermoplastic elastomers (TPE). Anesthesia ETTs are widely used during surgery, emergency airway management, respiratory failure, pulmonary edema, critical care, and diagnostic procedures. They are easy-to-use, biocompatible, and highly efficient products that ensure adequate oxygenation, minimize complications, and reduce the risk of aspiration, respiratory infections, and pneumonia.



Anesthesia Endotracheal Tubes Market Trends and Drivers:



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to genetics, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy eating habits is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Anesthesia ETTs are widely used to manage the airway and provide mechanical ventilation during the treatment of cystic fibrosis, sleep apnea, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), neuromuscular diseases, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Furthermore, the widespread product utilization during various diagnostic procedures, such as bronchoscopy, laryngoscopy, tracheostomy, and pulmonary function testing, to facilitate the examination of lungs, vocal cords, and other structures in the throat, are providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, the recent development of ultra-thin anesthesia ETTs that improve patient comfort, prevent airway trauma, minimize the risk of injuries, and increase the efficiency of surgical procedures is positively influencing the market growth.



Apart from this, the introduction of antimicrobial coatings that prevent bacterial colonization, reduce the risk of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), and improve patient outcomes is favoring the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of surgical procedures due to injuries, accidents, trauma, and other medical conditions is propelling the market growth. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population, significant growth in the healthcare industry, and increasing investment in the research and development (R&D) of advanced products, are anticipated to drive the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market value is expected to reach US$ 238.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2023-2028.



Report Segmentation:



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



Breakup by Intubation Type:



Nasotracheal

Orotracheal

Hybrid



Breakup by Product Type:



Regular Tubes

Reinforced/Armored Tubes

Coated Tubes

Others



Breakup by End User:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (U.S. Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Convatec Limited

Fuji Systems Corp.

General Electric (GE) Company

Intersurgical Ltd.

Medtronic Private Limited

Neurovision Medical Products

SEWOON MEDICAL Co., Ltd.

Smiths Group PLC

Teleflex Incorporated.



