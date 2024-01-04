Prices Of Cigarettes Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Starting from 2024, due to the increase in the excise tax on
cigarettes in Azerbaijan, the price of all cigarettes in the
country has increased since January 3, Azernews
r eports.
In general, a pack of all cigarettes has become more expensive
by 0,2 AZN. Only some types of cigarettes (with golden pattern)
have registered a price increase of 0,5 AZN and increased from 4.5
AZN to 5 AZN.
It should be noted that excise taxes have increased based on the
changes to the Tax Code that came into force this year. Since
January 1, the excise rate has been increased from 43 AZN to 45.5
AZN per 1000 units of cigarillos (thin cigars), and from 38.5 AZN
to 45.5 AZN per 1000 units of cigarettes and their substitutes.
In other words, the excise tax for a pack of cigarettes has
increased from 0,77 AZN to 0,91AZN , i.e. 0,14 AZN.
It should be noted that the cigarettes currently sold in
commercial networks are those that were put on sale with the
previous batch, that is, excise tax was not applied to them.
Therefore, the price increase did not happen everywhere, the prices
in some trade networks did not change, and there will be a price
increase in them in the coming days.
