3D Print Metal Based On Powder Form Market To Hit USD 21.02 Billion By 2030, Grow At A CAGR Of +18.5%

3D Print Metal Based On Powder Form Market

3D Print Metal Based On Powder Form Market Analysis Report by Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

The 3D Print Metal Based On Powder Form Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the 3D Print Metal Based On Powder Form Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth.

The 3D Print Metal Based On Powder Form market is projected to grow from USD 6.41 billion in 2023 to USD 21.02 Billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2024 to 2030.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are : 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Renishaw, SLM Solutions Group AG, EOS GmbH, Materialise NV, Stratasys Ltd., Voxeljet AG, Prodways Group, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., HP Inc., ExOne Inc., Markforged, Desktop Metal, Additive Industries, Concept Laser, Poligon Technologies, Farsoon Technologies, Meltio and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments:

July 25, 2023: Accura® AMX Tough FR V0 Black, Figure 4 Tough FR V0 Black, and Figure 4 JCAST-GRN 20 are new materials added to 3D Systems' Stereolithography (SLA) and Figure 4® portfolios. These new high-performance materials are allowing for the efficient fabrication of end-of-life parts in industries such as automotive, aerospace, semiconductor, and consumer products.

25th of July 2023: SLM Solutions, a leading manufacturer of metal-based additive manufacturing technology, is pleased to establish a strategic channel relationship with Walter Meier, a Swiss manufacturing technology powerhouse.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the 3D Print Metal Based On Powder Form market

3D Print Metal Based On Powder Form Market by Type

Binder Jetting

Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting

Direct Metal Deposition

3D Print Metal Based On Powder Form Market by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Medical and Dental

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Goods

3D Print Metal Based On Powder Form Market by End-User

Contract Manufacturers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Research and Development Institutions

Educational Institutions

3D Print Metal Based On Powder Form Market – Regional Analysis



North America accounted for the largest market in the 3D print metal based on powder form market. North America accounted for 31 % market share of the global market value. North America, particularly the United States, has been at the cutting edge of technological progress. Numerous enterprises and research organizations are working in developing and improving 3D printing technologies, including those focused primarily on metal-based processes, throughout the region. The region's prominence in the 3D print metal market is due to ongoing innovation and implementation of cutting-edge technology.

Europe has a well-established and diverse industrial environment, with significant presences in aerospace, automotive, and healthcare. The advantages of 3D printing with metal powder, such as the capacity to generate complicated geometries and lightweight components, are recognized by the region's industries. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and Sweden spend heavily in expanding 3D printing technology, experimenting with novel materials, and optimizing procedures. This drive to innovation helps the area compete in the 3D print metal industry.

The Asia Pacific area is rapidly industrializing, notably in China, Japan, and South Korea. The vibrant industrial environment of the region, which includes electronics, automotive, and healthcare, offers great prospects for the adoption of 3D printing with metal powder. Asia Pacific has established itself as a worldwide industrial powerhouse.

