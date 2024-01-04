K’Taka Govt Sends Inspector Who Arrested Kar Sevak On Compulsory Leave

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi, (Karnataka) Jan 4 (IANS) The Karnataka Government has sent on compulsory leave the police Inspector who arrested an alleged Kar Sevak in Hubballi, stirring up a huge controversy in the state.

Inspector Mohammad Rafeeq attached to the Hubballi Shehar police station had arrested Srikanth Poojari on December 29, in connection with an arson case reported 31-years-ago.

Poojari was sent to judicial custody and sources said that a special team was also formed to reopen the pending cases lodged during the Ayodhya Rath Yatra.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner, Renuka Sukumar, has handed over charge to BA Jadhav, police sources stated.

The BJP staged a protest across the state on Wednesday condemning the arrest of Poojari in connection with a case of arson during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has given a deadline of 48 hours to the state government to release Poojari.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a press statement over the arrest turning into a major controversy, saying that assigning caste and religious labels to criminals is extremely dangerous.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara while reacting to the protest launched by the BJP condemning the arrest stated that the man was not a Kar Sevak and has 16 police cases against him.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that Poojari's arrest was a law and order issue and not vendetta politics.

However, the decision to send the officer on duty on compulsory leave has put the ruling government on the back foot and raised questions on the action initiated against the alleged Kar Sevak.

