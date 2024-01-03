Dubai Municipality's Happiness Vehicle Initiative Records Over 500 Transactions For Emirati Citizens In 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Over 20 per cent of total transactions were benefitted by senior citizens and people of determination.

Dubai Municipality completed about 500 transactions of digital and smart municipal services through its 'Happiness Vehicle' initiative to make services available to citizens at their homes. The project completed 52 transactions in the first quarter, 132 transactions in the second, and 153 and 133 transactions in each of the third and fourth quarters respectively.

Manal Bin Yaroof, Director of Customer Happiness Department at Dubai Municipality, underlined how the Dubai Municipality places a high value on improving the happiness of residents, especially senior citizens and people of determination. In light of this commitment, the Municipality is working relentlessly to meet the requirements of these categories with world-class services.

In addition, Al Suwaidi observed that the initiative aligns with the Municipality's goals of promoting citizens' overall wellbeing and advancing the provision of proactive, integrated services that exceed expectations and elevate quality of life. She also emphasised how the project reflects Dubai Municipality's social responsibility towards communities and how it translates the Government of Dubai's directives to attain global leadership by upholding high standards of excellence.

Bin Yaroof said:“The 'Happiness Vehicle' project demonstrates Dubai Municipality's vision to streamline the application process for its digital services by making these services available to citizens at their homes and completing transactions as quickly and easily as possible. The program offered services in 13 categories, which include 177 transactions for issuance and renewal of land maps, 105 requests for copies of approved engineering schemes, and 93 completion certificates. Furthermore, it included 54 applications for the implementation of residential land allocation, 30 transactions for the certification of persons of interest in construction matters, three applications for planning permits, four requests to rectify flaws in existing buildings, as well as four applications for design and licensing of villa supplements.”

The municipality, which had previously limited its services to people of determination and senior citizens, increased the range of categories covered by the program to meet the needs of all residents in the emirate. The move was in keeping with the plans to raise the satisfaction rate based on the services offered by the initiative. As a result, the Happiness Vehicle recorded a total of 109 transactions and services to senior citizens, 14 to people of determination, and over 347 to other categories.

Furthermore, the Happiness Vehicle initiative expanded its geographic reach by concluding 462 transactions across various parts of Dubai. It also completed five transactions in the Hatta area and three transactions in other rural areas.

Customers can book the program's services by calling the centre at 80900, going through the available options, and selecting and applying to the citizen services number (5). Once these procedures are finished, an initiative officer will contact the user to confirm the appointment time and date, verify all the information beforehand, visit the client to provide the service, follow up until the necessary documents are received, and ultimately deliver the necessary documents to the services directly.