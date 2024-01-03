Kadena Launches #Newkadena, A Strategic Evolution Of The Kadena Brand

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Introducing the "Human Layer" of blockchain technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Kadena , the world's only truly scalable Proof of Work blockchain, announces #NewKadena . This comprehensive branding initiative introduces a new logo, creative concepts, visual identity, messaging strategy, and website redesign. It will redefine Kadena as the only company focused on powering the human layer of blockchain.

#NewKadena is more than just a simple rebrand; it is a fundamental shift in how Kadena operates. These efforts reflect a mission to empower human beings, from those with no blockchain knowledge to seasoned crypto veterans, and enable them to build and own their financial futures. Kadena offers the community foundational technologies and transparency that build stability and trust in the ecosystem, allowing for a truly decentralized, multi-chain experience.

Taking this messaging around "empowering human beings" further, Kadena has introduced a concept called the "Human Layer" or "Layer H." The messaging showcases a renewed focus on human beings and how blockchain technology can reshape the future of global commerce and solve real-world problems that impact mankind. "Giving the power back to the people is a central part of our beliefs here at Kadena, and the 'Human Layer' concept is our way of ensuring we shine a light on what these technologies can do for the human race," said Stuart Popejoy, the Kadena Co-Founder and CEO.

Popejoy also expressed his excitement about the future of Kadena. "This rebrand represents the next evolution of our company and brings an updated visual identity that matches the level of maturation in our technologies. I'm proud of our work and look forward to seeing our teams and community bring this new vision to life."

Mike Herron, Kadena's Chief Marketing Officer, has been teasing the #NewKadena initiative online for months and added, "The idea of #NewKadena has been something we've been working on with our community since I first joined Kadena. It's more than just a logo change and a color swap. New Kadena is a fundamentally different and more human way to communicate, engage the community, and evolve our product roadmap. It is the foundation of a larger design philosophy and marketing strategy. Expect major campaigns, partnerships, and announcements in 2024."

About Kadena

Kadena is a blockchain technology company that was founded in 2017 by Stuart Popejoy and Will Martino. Kadena is the industry's only scalable layer-1 Proof of Work (PoW) blockchain. This scalability enables Kadena to deliver infrastructure-grade performance for any blockchain project. Along with our own smart contract language Pact, Kadena's platform provides the world with the tools and environment to turn ideas and ambitions into reality. Founded by Stuart Popejoy and William Martino, who created JP Morgan's first blockchain and led the SEC's Crypto Committee, Kadena aims to allow for true blockchain mass adoption.

