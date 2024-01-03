Stagwell (STGW) To Debut Smartassets At CES 2024 As It Rolls Out Client Solutions Around Three E's Of AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Demos Available to Brands and Journalists at Stagwell Booth GL-03

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger network built to transform marketing, will debut its latest AI-enabled startup SmartAssets , part of Stagwell Marketing Cloud, on the convention floor at CES 2024, as it rolls out global client solutions in artificial intelligence across three areas: enablement across operations, efficiencies in marketing, and engagement with consumers.

Brands interested in a preview of SmartAssets can schedule demos at CES 2024 by emailing [email protected] .

SmartAssets uses AI to extract creative components from ads, assess performance data, and optimize future ads for effectiveness with instant generative AI adjustments.

"AI is a quantum leap for creativity and productivity that will drive a new age of value creation for modern business. Stagwell intends to lead this transformation," said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "Whether you're a global player or a nascent challenger, developing an approach to the three E's of AI is the best way to stay ahead in this year of competition, and there's no marketing network boasting the breadth of full-service digital transformation and self-service AI products like SmartAssets to help clients adapt."

Spanning its digital transformation agencies and AI-enabled product set, Stagwell has created a set of offerings to meet this demand, encompassing:



Enablement Across Operations – Empowering organizations to unlock the potential of AI to streamline operations, elevate decision-making, and transform their proprietary data into a strategic wellspring for future growth.

Efficiency in Marketing – Revolutionizing marketing dynamics through the intelligent application of AI across research, communications, media, and creative production, effectively reducing the cost of delivering precise messages to the right audience at the optimal moment. Engagement with Consumers – Using AI to create the future of consumer engagement, where AI-driven anticipation sets the stage for unparalleled brand loyalty and tailored brand experiences.

SmartAssets: Creating the Future of Creative Optimization

SmartAssets – the winner of Stagwell Marketing Cloud's 2022 innovation competition – is a three-pronged tool empowering transformation across the Three E's of AI. SmartAssets uses AI to extract creative components from ads, assess performance data, and optimize future ads for effectiveness with instant generative AI adjustments. Investment in the tool is already paying off, with top brands in discussion to pilot the resource in 2024.

"SmartAssets is the smart answer to the imperative for content and advertising effectiveness in an age that demands more anticipatory marketing," said Lindsay Hong, co-founder and CEO of SmartAssets.



Stagwell's groundbreaking partnership with Google Cloud, first announced in October 2023, will fuel an accelerated development and sales pipeline for Stagwell Marketing Cloud's newest startup, as the two tech giants partner to develop generative AI solutions for marketing services.

Brands and agencies interested in getting a preview of the platform can schedule demos with SMC on the ground at CES 2024. To request information, email [email protected] .

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a marketing-focused, AI-enablement platform built for the modern marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW ) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic customer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative and predictive artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more.

