Raisi-Pashinyan Talks Indicate Potential Strain In Iran-Armenia Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. A recent phone
conversation between Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Armenian
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has drawn attention due to its
potential impact on bilateral relations, Trend reports.
The exchange took on a different tone, with Raisi cautioning
Pashinyan against turning the Caucasus into a battleground for
non-regional countries. He stressed the importance of regional
nations independently addressing Caucasus-related issues, free from
external interference.
Iran's president highlighted the significance of peace in the
Caucasus, defining his country's foreign policy in the region.
Moreover, he expressed support for initiatives promoting
communication, infrastructure development, and respecting national
interests, sovereignty, and territorial integrity as vital steps
for peace and regional well-being.
Pashinyan, in response, framed the continued high-level contacts
between Iran and Armenia as a mutual commitment to comprehensive
bilateral development.
The dialogue hints at potential tensions between Iran and
Armenia amid shifts in the geopolitical landscape of the South
Caucasus, marked by increased Western influence in Armenia. Iran
appears to expect its stance to be considered, urging Armenia to
align more with regional partners, particularly Iran and
Russia.
As Armenia faces challenges in its relationships with Turkiye
and Azerbaijan, coupled with emerging issues with Russia, the
country seeks Western support. However, it doesn't align with
Iran's interests.
