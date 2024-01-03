NATIONAL HUGGING DAYTM - SUNDAY JANUARY 21

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

National Hugging Day LOGO

“To everything there is a season, A time for every purpose under heaven.” It goes on to announce there is“a time to embrace.” (Ecclesiastes 3:1 & 5b)

- Cesare Catania, contemporary artist, painter, sculptor of Milan, Italy

CARO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Why is there a National (International) Hugging Day? In Ecclesiastes 3:1 & 5b (NKJV), it is written,“To everything there is a season, A time for every purpose under heaven.” It goes on to announce there is“a time to embrace.” St. Paul wrote (1 Cor 13:13 NKJV), "And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love." Love is the foundation of human relationships. St. John (John 13:34-35 NKJV) recorded Jesus declaring, "A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another; as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.” St. Mark (Mark 10:16 NKJV) pointed out Jesus showed his love for the children when "He took them up in His arms, laid His hands on them, and blessed them."

The COVID-19 pandemic led to“physical distancing” and masking-up to help prevent the spread of this virus. Humanity is becoming more and more fearful and isolated. Bigotry, distrust, and violence is escalating across the globe. We interact with others virtually rather than being in another's physical presence. Children and senior adults are especially suffering from a lack of social in-person presence with others. Families and couples benefit from experiencing human touch to thrive and improve overall emotional, physical, and spiritual health. What can be done? Healing and change CAN occur when we come together in love and acceptance as one human family.

The challenge to fellow followers... Everyone's assistance is needed! This is where we, as members of the Jesus Christ's followers, come together to embrace and promote the official and original National Hugging DayTM. Occasionally shortened to Hug Day, National Hug Day, International/Global or World Hug Day, the popular experience was first widely celebrated in 1986 after being published in“Chase's Calendar of Annual Events.” Since that time, National Hugging DayTM has continued to grow internationally (USA, Canada, Brazil, Australia, UK and Ireland, Germany, Georgia, Sweden, Spain, Italy, France, Russia, South Africa are just a few examples). Created by Reverend Kevin Zaborney from Caro, Michigan USA, National Hugging DayTM was primarily created to encourage family and friends to hug often (and consensually) with one another. Reasonable care should be taken with those who are either uncomfortable with public affection, have reasonable concerns about contracting an illness (like Covid or the Flu), or their reaction to a hug would be unknown. In those situations, it is advised to ask first before hugging and exchange consent. Wearing a mask for safety may also be appropriate.

Benefits of Embracing/Hugging (The Short List):

.Hugging releases Oxytocin, often called "the bonding hormone."

.Hugging improves one's physical, emotional and spiritual health

.Hugging frequently produced less severe common cold symptoms

.Hugging promotes attachment in relationships

.Hugging may reduce anxiety, depression, and attentional disorders

.Hugging reduces stress by reducing the stress hormones cortisol and norepinephrine

.Hugging lowers blood pressure and heart rate

.Hugging may diminish inflammation following acute stroke and cardiac arrest

.Hugging may improve pain tolerance



