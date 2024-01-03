               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Renowned French Journalist Slams Decision To Dismantle Monument Of Azerbaijani Poetess Natavan In Evian-Les-Bains (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Renowned French journalist and editor-in-chief of the La Gazette du Caucase online newspaper based in Paris, Jean-Michel Brun, has strongly criticized the decision to dismantle the monument of Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in the town of Evian-les-Bains, Trend reports.

"What a tragedy! How did we come to this point? Voltaire and Zola, and especially Alexandre Dumas, who admired Natavan so much, must be turning in their graves!" he wrote on X.

The mayor's office of Evian-les-Bains, which established a cooperation charter with Azerbaijan's Ismayilli back in 2015, is reportedly preparing to demolish the monument dedicated to Azerbaijani poetess Natavan. The statue has been already covered.

Several days ago, the signs indicating Azerbaijani Park, where the statue is located, were also dismantled.

