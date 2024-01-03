Media reports Israel refusing captives agreement with Hamas

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Israel has reportedly turned down a new hostage deal put forth by the Palestinian armed group Hamas, aimed at establishing a long-term ceasefire. According to sources cited by Axios on Monday, the proposal was conveyed to Israel through Qatari and Egyptian intermediaries.



The proposed deal, presented on Sunday, outlined a three-stage plan for ending hostilities. Each stage involved a temporary halt in fighting for over a month, contingent upon the release of hostages held by Hamas. The initial stage suggested Israel's gradual withdrawal of troops from Gaza in exchange for the liberation of approximately 40 hostages. The broader agreement likely entailed West Jerusalem releasing an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners.



As per the terms outlined in the proposal, both sides would conclude the conflict, ongoing since early October, once the third stage is implemented. Additionally, Hamas would release Israeli soldiers held captive. However, despite the potentially significant implications for easing tensions in the region, the Israeli war cabinet reportedly deemed the proposal unacceptable and rejected it.



Axios' sources noted that Israeli officials found the overture "totally off base" and called on the mediators to present a more acceptable proposal. Despite the rejection, the proposal signifies Hamas's readiness to engage in negotiations, adding a layer of complexity to the already intricate dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.







MENAFN03012024000045015687ID1107679221