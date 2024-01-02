               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Value Of Bitcoin Risen


1/2/2024 3:10:26 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Asim Aliyev Read more

During the trading session, the cost of bitcoin for the first time since April 5, 2022, broke the mark of $ 45 thousand dollars, according to data from the platform Coindesk, Azernews reports.

According to the latest data, the price of bitcoin reached $45,374.

Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency system based on blockchain technology, and can be "mined" (issued) by any participant in the system, creating new blocks. Bitcoin issuance is naturally limited, and at the moment most bitcoins have already been "mined".

MENAFN02012024000195011045ID1107678179

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search