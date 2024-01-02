Value Of Bitcoin Risen

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Asim Aliyev Read more

During the trading session, the cost of bitcoin for the first time since April 5, 2022, broke the mark of $ 45 thousand dollars, according to data from the platform Coindesk, Azernews reports.

According to the latest data, the price of bitcoin reached $45,374.

Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency system based on blockchain technology, and can be "mined" (issued) by any participant in the system, creating new blocks. Bitcoin issuance is naturally limited, and at the moment most bitcoins have already been "mined".