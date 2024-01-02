Value Of Bitcoin Risen

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
During the trading session, the cost of bitcoin for the first
time since April 5, 2022, broke the mark of $ 45 thousand dollars,
according to data from the platform Coindesk, Azernews reports.
According to the latest data, the price of bitcoin reached
$45,374.
Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency system based on
blockchain technology, and can be "mined" (issued) by any
participant in the system, creating new blocks. Bitcoin issuance is
naturally limited, and at the moment most bitcoins have already
been "mined".
MENAFN02012024000195011045ID1107678179
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.