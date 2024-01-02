Al-Sisi Reviews State's Vision To Protect, Improve Quality Of Life Of Elderly

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Monday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Social Solidarity Minister Nevin El-Kabbag to review the state's vision of protecting and improving the quality of life of the elderly and eliminate the challenges they face.

The official spokesperson for the presidency, Ahmed Fahmy, stated that the president was briefed on the services provided to the elderly, including social, insurance, and health services. He also discussed the importance of facilitating transactions for the elderly in all institutions, coordinating efforts, and developing a common vision to provide them with the means to live in dignity.

During the meeting, the President instructed to continue and enhance the care programmes for the elderly, intensify the work on developing these programmes, set standards for the quality of services provided to them, and collect budgets allocated to the benefits and services that concern them. He also directed the allocation of EGP 100 million from the“Tahya Masr” Fund to support the fund for the elderly, which is planned to be established soon.

The president also instructed to start studying ways to enhance the social, health, and legal protection for the elderly, and to stimulate community participation at all levels, based on the state's responsibility towards its citizens in this age group.

Fahmy explained that the meeting also discussed the government's efforts to enhance the societal role of Nasser Bank, and the bank's projects aimed at economic empowerment, expansion of the solidarity sector, and development of social responsibility, especially concerning offering financing to stimulate local demand, and various banking and savings products to meet the needs of customers with different segments.

Moreover, the president instructed the modernization and development of the bank's information and technology systems and facilitated financial inclusion and electronic banking procedures in line with the state's efforts for digital transformation.

Al-Sisi also reviewed the government's efforts to regulate the practice of civil work, and the measures being implemented to activate the mechanization of the civil work system and develop electronic services to speed up the procedures for obtaining permits and approvals for projects and grants, in confirmation of the effective contributions of civil society in serving community issues, participating in national projects, and supporting the achievement of sustainable development indicators.

In addition, the president instructed the government to strengthen the technological component in civil society work and to increase the training provided to relevant cadres to meet international standards in benefiting from this component, in addition to making technology available to civil society organizations, in a way that facilitates governance procedures and maximizes economic benefit and social returns of civil work programmes.