Italian Tech Startup It's Prodigy Announces International Growth Plans At CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It's Prodigy, an innovative Italian company specializing in big data and artificial intelligence solutions, announces its ambitious growth plans for 2024, aiming to expand its global footprint by presenting its solutions at the Italian Pavilion during CES in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12, 2024. The company is set expand its activities in the Anglo-Saxon markets, particularly in Canada and Australia.Established in 2017, It's Prodigy has experienced a remarkable 400% increase in revenue, nearing the €3 million mark in just a few years. With a robust team of over 50 developers and offices in Milan, Dubai, San Francisco, and Luxembourg, the company has emerged as a leading force in the industry. The company has evolved over time as a startup and grown through CEO and founder Sano Musab Hijazi's fifteen-plus years of experience.It's Prodigy has recently forged partnerships with key entities like Fincons, Fastweb, Crédit Agricole and various public administrations, earning accolades for its innovative approaches."An increasing number of partners chooses us for our ability to deliver efficient, technologically advanced solutions tailored to each company's specific needs," explains Hijazi. "In the coming year, we aim to further grow our revenue, invest in new capabilities, and establish a solid presence in Anglo-Saxon markets such as Canada and Australia. The CES platform presents a unique opportunity to showcase our solutions on the international stage."It's Prodigy caters to a diverse array of sectors, including public administration, banking, insurance, telecommunications, HR, logistics, and fashion retail. The company's primary focus areas encompass digital transformation, research and business development, and product offerings.Their flagship product, DataProdigy, assists managers in swiftly generating business intelligence reports. Powered by Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, DataProdigy operates in human language, translating inquiries into report requests and instantly creating new corporate reports. This innovation has enabled It's Prodigy, in collaboration with Deloitte, to produce approximately 6,000 cost-efficient corporate reports.Digitality, another offering, is a smart SaaS platform capable of providing a detailed analysis of an organization's level of digitalization with a simple click. It maps the organization's online positioning and overall corporate branding, offering insights for enhancing visibility in marketing and SEO strategies.Consulting BPM, an all-in-one solution driven by artificial intelligence, streamlines project management activities within consulting environments, providing automation for smoother operations.It's Prodigy is an Italian-based tech startup specializing in cutting-edge big data and artificial intelligence solutions. Established in 2017, the company has rapidly grown to become a leader in delivering tailor-made digital transformation solutions across various industries. For more information, visit

