Mahzooz crowns two new multi-millionaires at final draws for 2023

(MENAFN- Ewings) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 31st December 2023: On the 161st and final draws for 2023, Mahzooz, the UAE’s leading weekly draw with the biggest and most frequent pay-outs, wrapped up the season with a year-end Bonanza that saw two new winners become the latest Mahzooz multi-millionaires. This brings the total number of winners who joined the Mahzooz millionaires club to 66.

Additionally, the same draws exclusively awarded AED 1,295,000 to 100 guaranteed raffle prize winners bringing the season to a high note.



The 161st draws that took place on Saturday December 30th 2023 awarded a total of AED 24,052,185 to 236,979 winners as follows:



• 1st prize: two winners matched 5 of 5 numbers and shared the top prize of AED 20,000,000, taking home AED 10,000,000 each.

• 2nd prize: 119 participants matched 4 of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of AED 150,000, earning AED AED 1,260 each.

• 3rd prize: 3,627 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of AED 150,000, earning AED AED 41 each.

• 4th prize: 43,051 winners matched 2 out of 5 numbers and earned AED 35 each (total AED 1,506,785)

• 5th prize: 190,080 winners matched 1 out of 5 numbers and earned AED 5 each (total AED 950,400)

• Raffle Prizes: 100 guaranteed winners received prizes ranging from AED 100,000 to AED 4500

All Raffle IDs can be checked on ; Additional information on Mahzooz’s newest multi-millionaires will be presented to the public as soon as the necessary official procedures are completed.



Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.





