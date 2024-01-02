DCB Bank Launches Happy Savings Account With Cashback Rewards For UPI Transactions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 2 January 2024: Celebrating the newness of the year. DCB Bank, a new generation private sector bank, is delighted to announce its latest offering, 'DCB Happy Savings Account.' This innovative account is set to redefine the banking experience, making it both convenient and rewarding for its customers.



Account holders will now have the opportunity to enjoy cashback rewards on their eligible UPI debit transactions within India. The rewards can go as high as Rupees 7,500 per financial year on eligible UPI transactions. UPI transactions are ubiquitous, therefore the more transactions an individual does via DCB Happy Savings Account, the more one stands to earn as cash back rewards. The minimum UPI transaction amount is just Rupees 500.



To keep the happiness flowing, account holders will need to maintain an average quarterly balance of Rupees 25,000 in their DCB Happy Savings Account.

In addition to the enticing cashback rewards, DCB Happy Savings Account offers a host of benefits, including unlimited free access to all DCB Bank ATMs in India, free unlimited use of online RTGS, NEFT, and IMPS facilities, DCB Personal Internet Banking, and DCB Mobile Banking App.



"We are excited to introduce the DCB Happy Savings Account, a product that offers the best of both worldsâ€”exciting cashback rewards and a seamless banking experience," said Mr. Praveen Kutty, Head of Retail & Agri Banking at DCB Bank. "We believe this account will empower our customers to make the most of their everyday banking, with the potential to earn significant cash back while maintaining the required average quarterly balance. This is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and rewarding banking solutions to our valued customers."



It is important to note that the minimum Average Quarterly Balance (AQB) for the DCB Happy Savings Account is INR 10,000. To be eligible for cash back rewards, account holders must maintain an AQB of INR 25,000. Cash back for a specific quarter will be credited to the customer's account in the first month of the following quarter, with a maximum cashback of INR 625 per month and INR 7,500 per year.



This exciting cash back offer is available to new customers as well as existing account holders who request for transfer of their account(s) from any other savings bank account type to DCB Happy Savings Account.





About DCB Bank:



DCB Bank is a new generation private sector bank with 436 branches (as on 30th June 2023) across India. It is a scheduled commercial bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. It is professionally managed and governed. DCB Bank has contemporary technology and infrastructure including state of the art internet banking for personal as well as business banking customers.



The Bank's business segments are Retail, micro-SME, SME, mid-Corporate, Agriculture, Commodities, Government, Public Sector, Indian Banks, Co-operative Banks and Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFC). DCB Bank has approximately one million customers.



