Israel reacts to ICJ genocide accusation

(MENAFN) In response to South Africa's filing of a genocide claim against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a strong rejection, condemning the accusations with "disgust" in a statement released on Friday. The claim, which alleges that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, was characterized as "baseless" and labeled an anti-Semitic "blood libel."



Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat dismissed South Africa's assertion that Israel's actions in Gaza are "genocidal in character," stating that the claim lacks both factual and judicial basis. Haiat went further, accusing South Africa of engaging with Hamas, a designated terrorist group, and described the claim as a "despicable and cheap exploitation of the court."



Haiat placed blame on Hamas for the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, accusing the militant group of using civilians as human shields and misappropriating humanitarian aid. He emphasized Israel's commitment to international law, asserting that the country acts in accordance with it and directs military efforts solely against terrorist organizations like Hamas.



The statement highlighted Israel's position that residents of the Gaza Strip are not considered enemies, and every effort is made to limit harm to non-involved individuals. The rejection of the genocide claim comes amid ongoing conflict and tensions in the region, where Israel has faced international scrutiny for its military actions in Gaza.



Since October 7, Israel has faced criticism for the reported killing of over 21,500 Palestinians in Gaza, primarily women and children, according to the enclave's Health Ministry. The Israeli Defense Forces' actions have led to the displacement of over 1.8 million inhabitants out of Gaza's 2.3 million population. Former and current IDF officials have acknowledged deliberate targeting of civilian sites to increase "civilian pressure" on Hamas, adding to the complexities of the ongoing conflict.



As the ICJ processes South Africa's claim, the rejection by Israel sets the stage for potential legal and diplomatic implications. The situation underscores the deep-rooted tensions in the region and the challenges in addressing complex geopolitical issues within the framework of international law.





