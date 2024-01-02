Kuwait Amir Sends Cable Of Condolences To Japan's Emperor

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to Japanese Emperor Naruhito following the Ishikawa earthquake.

His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the victims of the earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan, resulting in the death and injury of dozens of people and the destruction of property and public facilities.

His Highness the Amir wished quick recovery for the injured and that the officials will be able to overcome the effects of this natural disaster. (end) dss

