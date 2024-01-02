10,000 cancer patients in Turkish hospital in Gaza lack essential medication

(MENAFN) On Monday, the head of the Turkish hospital in Gaza revealed that 10,000 cancer patients in the region are lacking essential medication, as their sole hospital was rendered inoperable by the Israeli military during the initial stages of its severe offensive on Gaza.



"After the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital for cancer was forced to go out of service, there are 10,000 cancer patients facing compelling and inhumane circumstances," Dr. Subhi Skaik, the director of the hospital, conveyed in a declaration.



He further mentioned that cancer patients in Gaza currently face a lack of access to essential cancer medications.



Skaik appealed to countries worldwide to assist in restoring the functionality of the hospital, emphasizing its critical role as the “only resort for cancer patients in Gaza."



In late October, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced the cessation of services at the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital due to severe bombing by the Israeli army.



The hospital, constructed between 2011 and 2017 with funding from the Turkish government, served as the sole facility in Gaza for cancer treatment. It comprised six floors, spanned an area of 34,800 square meters (about 375,000 square feet), and had a capacity of 180 beds.



Following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, Israel has carried out airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of at least 21,978 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, and injuring 57,697 others, as reported by local health authorities.

