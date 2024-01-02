Quest Awarded Outstanding Service Excellence In Entertainment & Recreation At Qatar Tourism Awards 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Quest, Qatar's first and largest indoor experiential theme park, received the coveted award for Outstanding Service Excellence in Entertainment & Recreation at the recent Qatar Tourism Awards 2023, developed in partnership with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The recipients of the inaugural Qatar Tourism Awards (QTA), which aimed to celebrate the significant contributions of various organizations and individuals towards elevating the excellence of the Qatar visitor experience, were announced during a ceremony in the presence of His Excellency, Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, and Ms. Basmah Al-Mayman, Regional Director of UNWTO, at the Raffles Doha hotel on November 9th, 2023.

The Qatar Tourism Awards focused on three main categories: Cultural Experiences, Smart Solutions, and Service Excellence, the latter celebrating organizations committed to delivering services that consistently meet and exceed visitor expectations.

Since opening its doors in 2021, Quest has prided itself on providing an exceptional experience to guests through core values of safety, hospitality, quality, and integrity. With a portfolio of world-class rides and attractions and two Guinness World Record-certified rides, Quest adheres rigorously to international standard operating procedures and robust employee training programs. Safety is paramount, with all rides and attractions certified by TUV, following strict adherence to operational regulations. By aligning closely with Qatar Tourism's objectives, Quest is contributing to the industry's reputation and growth, attracting visitors worldwide while establishing Qatar as an unmissable destination for world-class experiences.

“We are thrilled to have received the Outstanding Service Excellence award from Qatar Tourism and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO),” commented Heiko Engels, General Manager of Quest.“This award, which recognizes the very best in the industry, will help propel Quest as a leading tourist attraction, and the credit for this success goes to the deeply devoted individuals that form the backbone of our team. This recognition fuels our determination to set new standards in delivering unparalleled experiences for our guests. Quest is not just a theme park; it's a promise of excellence.”

Quest is a realm of thrill and adventure comprised of over 30 rides & attractions, featuring a mix of adrenaline-heavy thrill rides, media-controlled simulators, virtual reality experiences, miniature thrill rides for the younger guests, and family-friendly attractions, all offering an experience unlike any other in Doha.

It is a thoroughly themed, story-based concept that revolves around the notion of time; the park is divided into three time-dimensions which represent the past, present, and future. Adrenaline-seekers will be thrilled to know that Quest is home to spectacular world-class rides, which include the world's tallest indoor roller coaster (EpiQ Coaster), and the world's tallest indoor drop tower ride (Magma Blast), both certified by Guinness World Records.

Quest is part of Doha Oasis, the capital's up-and-coming leisure and entertainment hub located in the heart of Msheireb Downtown. The luxurious mixed-use development is comprised of the five-star awe-inspiring Banyan Tree hotel, its impeccable Banyan Tree residential suites, the prestigious French department store Printemps Doha, the cutting-edge VOX cinema and bowling center, and last but not least, the state-of-the-art indoor theme park in Qatar, Quest.