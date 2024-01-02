Iran applies death sentence on four ‘Mossad agents’

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, Iran has reportedly executed four individuals accused of being affiliated with the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to local state media. The execution, carried out on Friday, follows an extensive investigation involving a total of ten individuals believed to be working on behalf of West Jerusalem to undermine Iran's national security.



The three men and one woman were hanged after being found guilty of acting under the direct guidance of Mossad intelligence officers. Their alleged mission involved identifying Iranian security officials and orchestrating their kidnappings. The victims were then subjected to threats and torture as the accused sought to extract sensitive security information, as reported by the Iranian Mizan news agency, which is linked to the nation's judiciary.



The group, operating in Iran's northwestern Western Azerbaijan province, as well as the southern province of Hormozgan, and cities such as Tehran, Minab, and Tabriz, is said to have kidnapped individuals to coerce them into providing misinformation to Iranian security services.



The executed individuals have been identified as Wafa Hanareh, Aram Omari, Rahman Parhazo, and Nasim Namazi. Iranian state media revealed that the group maintained video communication with Mossad and received financial support in the form of digital currency for their alleged missions. The culprits were also accused of setting fire to the homes and vehicles of Iranian security officials and orchestrating an unsuccessful assassination attempt on an Iranian official.



The unraveling of this espionage network reportedly began when Wafa Hanareh was captured by Iranian security forces. Some sources suggest that Iranian law enforcement agencies had been monitoring the group for several months before taking action.



The execution of these alleged Mossad agents has raised questions about the ongoing covert activities and tensions between Iran and Israel. The Iranian government's claims shed light on the elaborate nature of the operations, including the use of digital currency for financial transactions and the orchestration of acts of sabotage on Iranian soil.



This development further underscores the complex geopolitical landscape in the Middle East, with regional powers engaging in covert operations that can have far-reaching consequences. The execution of the accused Mossad operatives marks a significant event in the ongoing intelligence warfare between Iran and Israel, leaving observers to ponder the implications for regional stability and diplomatic relations.





