Russia Not Taking Any Steps Towards Peace, It Needs Pause To Restore All Its Strength - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he does not detect "any fundamental steps forward to the peace from Russia."

The head of state said this in an interview with The Economist , Ukrinform reports.

What he and Ukrainians experience instead is a barrage of aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities in the east, south, north and west, Zelensky said, commenting on suggestions about negotiations with Russia.

"I see only the steps of a terrorist country," he added.

Zelensky: 'Putin feels weakness like an animal, because he is an animal'

According to Zelensky, if Russia sends signals about wanting to freeze the conflict, as some Western media have reported, "it is not because they are righteous men, but because they don't have enough missiles, ammunition, or prepared troops. They need this pause. Restore all their strength. And then with all their strength, turn the page of this war."