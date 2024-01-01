72 Terrorists Killed In J & K In 2023: CRPF

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- A total of 72 terrorists, 50 of them having a foreign origin, were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in 2023, officials said Monday.
As many as 91 terrorists are still active in the Union Territory, according to figures made available by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Out of these 91, 66 are foreign terrorists and 25 locals, the data said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The CRPF is deployed extensively for rendering law and order duties and undertaking counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir.
In comparison, the data quoted by official sources said, 187 terrorists were neutralised by the forces in the preceding year of 2022. Read Also CRPF Credits People Of Kashmir For Waning Militancy Terrorism Considered 'Dirty Word' In J&K: CRPF
Out of these, 57 were foreign-origin terrorists, largely Pakistanis, while the rest 130 were local, the sources said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN01012024000215011059ID1107674628
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.