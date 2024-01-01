72 Terrorists Killed In J & K In 2023: CRPF

As many as 91 terrorists are still active in the Union Territory, according to figures made available by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Out of these 91, 66 are foreign terrorists and 25 locals, the data said.

The CRPF is deployed extensively for rendering law and order duties and undertaking counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

In comparison, the data quoted by official sources said, 187 terrorists were neutralised by the forces in the preceding year of 2022.

Out of these, 57 were foreign-origin terrorists, largely Pakistanis, while the rest 130 were local, the sources said.

