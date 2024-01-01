Zelensky, Trudeau Discuss Security Issues

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have discussed security issues during a phone call.

Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"We're starting the year with active work to further strengthen Ukraine, particularly our air defense, in the wake of brutal Russian air attacks. I just had my first call this year with Justin Trudeau. We focused primarily on security," he wrote.

Zelensky informed Trudeau about Russia's most recent missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages.

"On New Year's Eve alone, our air defense forces managed to shoot down over 80 drones. Unfortunately, there were also hits that damaged civilian infrastructure in the Sumy, Odesa, Lviv, Poltava, Kyiv, Donetsk, and Kherson regions," he said.

Zelensky thanked Trudeau for his willingness to help protect the Ukrainian sky, particularly by providing additional NASAMS systems and missiles.

"We also discussed our work on security guarantees and agreed that our teams will soon start a bilateral dialogue to prepare a relevant agreement. We also talked about the preparation of the fourth Peace Formula meeting of advisors in Davos in January. I appreciate Justin and Canada assisting our relevant efforts on a global scale," Zelensky said.

He said he was also grateful for the reassurance that Canada's support for Ukraine will continue this year, both in terms of military and financial assistance.

"We value cooperation with Canada and we appreciate every step in support of our state and our independence," Zelensky concluded.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine