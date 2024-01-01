General Hodges Not Very Optimistic Ukraine Could Be Invited To NATO At Washington Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The former Commanding General of United States Army Europe, Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, believes that NATO will be better the day it accepts Ukraine, however, he is not very optimistic about the results of the Washington summit in the context of Ukraine being invited to join the military alliance.

Hodges said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He said he was not optimistic, as he did not hear any statements or conversations that would indicate that the result in Washington in 2024 could be more successful than in Vilnius in 2023. Hodges said that Hungary's Orban and Slovakia's Fico were both doing the Kremlin's work in different ways within the EU. Hungary even blocked Sweden's entry into NATO. Hodges said he did not feel a sufficient level of energy in the issue of Ukraine's membership.

He added that he would like to be wrong, but that was the feeling he had at the moment.

Hodges also noted that he was personally focused on ensuring that the United States gains clarity about its objectives in Ukraine, in particular, that Ukraine must really be helped to win because it is in America's interests. Therefore, in his opinion, it is necessary to continue to support Ukraine's accession to the alliance.

