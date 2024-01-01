Japan Earthquake: Indian Embassy Issues Emergency Numbers For Citizens Amid Tsunami Warnings

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Japan on Monday set up an emergency control room for its citizens and said that it is in the touch with concerned authorities in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami warning.

In a post on X, it said: "Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami on January I, 2024..."

In a picture attached with the post, the Indian Embassy shared emergency numbers -- +81-8039301715 (Yakub Topno), +81-7014920049 (Ajay Sethi), +81-8032144734 (D.N. Barnwal), +81-8062295382 (S. Bhattacharya), and +81-8032144722 (Vivek Rathee).

People seeking assistance can also contact the embassy on email addresses -- ... and ....

The embassy further urged Indian citizens to follow instructions of the local government.

On Monday, a series of strong earthquakes with major ones measured at up to 7.6 magnitude have struck the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa, with tsunami warnings issued, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Even waves as high as 1.2 meters were observed after a series of strong quakes struck Japan's western coast on Monday afternoon, according to the JMA.

Strong quakes with major ones measured at up to 7.6 magnitude have struck a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast in central Japan earlier in the day, the JMA said.

