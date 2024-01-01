Hamas Commander Killed In Deir Al-Balah: IDF

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Israel Defense Force (IDF) on Monday said that it has killed Adil Mismah, the Nukhba Company Commander of Deir al-Balah, media reports said.

The IDF said that Mismah was also responsible for October 7 attack on Israel.

“In Shejaiya, troops struck Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets used for conducting warfare and located large amounts of weapons,” the IDF said.

It said that troops destroyed a launch post and eliminated a militant cell that attacked the IDF with mortar shells.

The IDF said that they identified and eliminated another launching rocket area in Khan Yunis.

“Overnight, IDF naval troops struck Hamas targets and continued to support IDF ground troops in Gaza,” the IDF said.

--IANS

int/dan